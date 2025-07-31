LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.80% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

