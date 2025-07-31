LPL Financial LLC Buys 569,720 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 10.99% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $68,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

