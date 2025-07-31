LPL Financial LLC Buys 71,796 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.69% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $67,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $121.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.