LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $73,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,118,000 after acquiring an additional 226,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 913.8% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 734,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 482,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

