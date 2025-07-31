LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,891 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $66,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,974,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,493,000 after acquiring an additional 205,435 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,411.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,409.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $85.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.