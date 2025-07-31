LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $66,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after buying an additional 142,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,351,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $110.63 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $848.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

