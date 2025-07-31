LPL Financial LLC Has $83.84 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.27% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $83,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $92.83 and a 1-year high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

