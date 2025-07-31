LPL Financial LLC Has $84.33 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 865,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $84,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJS opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

