LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,242 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $87,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 235,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

