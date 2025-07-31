LPL Financial LLC Purchases 319,485 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $71,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 652,332 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

