LPL Financial LLC Purchases 493,257 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,257 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 12.59% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $75,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.