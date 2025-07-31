LPL Financial LLC Purchases 98,647 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $77,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 409,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

