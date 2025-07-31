Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,705 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

