Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,644 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after purchasing an additional 927,855 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 685,307 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 482,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 205.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

