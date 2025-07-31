Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 589 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

