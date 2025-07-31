Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $722,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

