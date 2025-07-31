Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day moving average is $288.72. The company has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

