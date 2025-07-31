Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 725.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 835.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other Knowles news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,148,981.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,319.44. This trade represents a 45.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

