Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,245 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 100.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9,314.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 143,448 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,495.44. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 11.56%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

