Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,074 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in REV Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after buying an additional 524,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,635,828.18. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

