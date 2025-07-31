Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $151,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director John C. Harrison sold 78,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,949,991.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,163.56. This trade represents a 95.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey C. Smith sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $223,210.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,800. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,261 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $946.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

