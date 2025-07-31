Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29,689.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 118,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,932,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,763,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOOG opened at $411.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $413.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

