Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,931,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

