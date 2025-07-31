Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,329 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3,363.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,301 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

