Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 206.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 724.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.