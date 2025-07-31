Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 951.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $172.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

