Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

QQQ stock opened at $568.02 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $572.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.10 and a 200-day moving average of $509.98.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

