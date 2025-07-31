Morgan Stanley Boosts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $20.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMKR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,479,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

