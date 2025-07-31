N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

