N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,594 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,213 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.