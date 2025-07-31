N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

