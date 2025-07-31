Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – July 29th

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, Nano Dimension, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or manufacture materials, devices and systems at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). Investing in these equities offers exposure to cutting-edge applications in fields like electronics, medicine and energy. Because nanotech is an emerging and highly specialized sector, these stocks can exhibit higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. 375,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,878. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,797. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 21,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 217,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,474. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Further Reading