Norden Group LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

