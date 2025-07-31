Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 21.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novanta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Novanta by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $123.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $186.75.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

