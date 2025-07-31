Norden Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

