Norden Group LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

