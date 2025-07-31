Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 39.60%. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

