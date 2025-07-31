Norden Group LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%
IJH opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
