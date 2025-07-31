Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,688,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.