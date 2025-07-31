Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 15,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

