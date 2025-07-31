Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 724,218 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

