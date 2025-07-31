Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after acquiring an additional 927,855 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,033,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,004,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

PAGP opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

