Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,534,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 901,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 610,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 437,984 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.43 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

