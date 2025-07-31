Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.5%

KNSL opened at $443.51 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

