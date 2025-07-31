Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $582,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,233,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 165,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.3%

KRE stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

