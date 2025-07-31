Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – July 28th

Get alerts:

Celcuity, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are publicly traded shares of companies focused on developing and commercializing biological and medical innovations—such as pharmaceuticals, gene therapies, diagnostics and biomanufacturing technologies. Their valuations often hinge on clinical-trial results, regulatory approvals and scientific breakthroughs, making them potentially high-growth but also highly volatile. Investors in biotech stocks typically accept elevated risk in exchange for the upside of breakthrough products and market exclusivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Celcuity (CELC)

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

CELC traded up $25.33 on Monday, hitting $39.10. 20,778,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,178. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.43 on Monday, reaching $484.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average is $469.17.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44.

