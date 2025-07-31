Promising Canadian Stocks To Research – July 28th

Get alerts:

CSX, Celsius, and Cenovus Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in corporations that are incorporated in Canada and traded on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. Owning these equities gives investors the right to a portion of the company’s profits and assets, as well as potential voting rights in corporate decisions. Canadian stocks span a range of industries—including energy, mining, finance, and technology—offering exposure to Canada’s resource-driven economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. 2,104,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,358. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 5,724,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,758,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

