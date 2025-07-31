Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9%

HYDB stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

About iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.