Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Energizer by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Energizer by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Energizer by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 184.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

