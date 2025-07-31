Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BIV opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

